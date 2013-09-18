Buy Stylish Nylon Dog Collars at Collar Planet

Sparta, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Collar Planet is a leading online provider in designer quality dog apparel. The company has been providing its services since 2008 and guarantees high quality dog clothing and canine accessories for reasonable rates. All the products offered at Collar Planet are manufactured by a small family business. This allows for flexibility and special customization services that increase the range of choice in regard to color, style, and size. The company is proud to say that all its products are made in the USA.



Collar Planet specializes in offering unique collar charms, bling dog collars, and other stylish dog accessories. The company even provides the option to select QR Code Pet ID dog tags. In keeping with the times the business has expanded to include hi-tech products for canines.



Currently, as part of its September special offer, the company is offering a 10% discount on nylon dog collars. There is the additional option to purchase matching leashes that are also provided at a 10% discount.



Service seekers can browse through the company collection with the help of categories such as ‘Featured Products’ and ‘Featured Categories’. Some of the items listed in the Featured Products include Fancy Jewel Leather Pet Dog Collar, Leather Rodeo Spikes and Studs Pet Dog Collar, and Zebra Rainbow Adjustable Nylon Ribbon Pet Dog Collar. The Featured Categories include sections such as Dog Apparel, Dog Collars, Dog Sports Gear, and Dog Beds.



Collar Planet aims to supply the highest quality in dog products at budget friendly prices that can be afforded by almost every dog owner. As the website says, “our love of dogs and cute dog clothes has been the primary influence in building our online pet boutique. We are barking mad about providing our fellow dog lovers and their beloved pets with the latest styles in dog fashion clothing and accessories.”



To know more about acquiring designer quality dog apparel and accessories visit http://www.collarplanetonline.com



About Collar Planet

Collar Planet is a leading online company that provides designer quality dog apparel and accessories. The company has been in business since 2008 and is constantly working towards provide the highest customer satisfaction to dog lovers. All the products offered through Collar Planet are made in the USA.



Media Contact:

Collar Planet

Email: info@collarplanetonline.com

Website: http://www.collarplanetonline.com