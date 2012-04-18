Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- Ribbun Software is an SEO and SMO firm that offers a wide range of diverse services to create a strong online image for its clients. Among this range of services is a new offering that allows clients to Buy Twitter Followers legitimately.



Services that increase the number of Twitter followers have long been frowned upon, but this new service aims at creating real followers instead of just increasing the number. Ribbun spokesperson Mr. Mohit says, “Our service does not increase the number of Twitter followers by creating a number of fake profiles or by changing the number through some black hat method. Like all our other services, our Twitter follower buying service is also completely legitimate and based on white hat techniques.” He further says, “By choosing to buy Twitter Followers from us, clients can actually gain followers from real people who are active on the micro-blogging website.”



Twitter is one of the most popular social networking websites today. In some cases, a strong presence on this website can be even more effective than other social networking websites. A strong presence on this website is based on the number of ‘Followers’ connected to the website. Followers instantly receive any micro-blog posts added by the company, and a large Follower base leads to greater visibility and rapid spread of information on the website. Most services that allow companies or individuals to buy Twitter Followers often just increase the number, and the actual benefits of a large Follower base are not experienced by the customer. Moreover, such services are frowned upon by others, which can lower the customers’ brand image even further.



Ribbun’s service allows its clients to buy Twitter Followers that are completely legitimate, so there is no chance of the clients’ brand image getting negated. The Twitter Followers are real people as well, and not automatically generated profiles. This means that the client is able to get a real audience who will receive its Tweets, respond to them, and spread them across the website. In other words, clients can buy Twitter Followers who act as a strong medium through which they can spread word about their products or services.



About Ribbun

