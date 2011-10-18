SEO And SMO Optimization Service Provider Ribbun to Tap Yahoo Answers to Increase Client Visibility Online

Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2011 -- Ribbun, one of the world’s fastest growing SEO and SMO service providers, will now give its clients the opportunity to benefit from its rich experience and gain greater online credibility by allowing them to buy Yahoo Answers.



Yahoo Answers, though a highly popular online repository of user created answers to questions posed by members, is still a relatively untapped site when it comes to effective online marketing and brand building. Unbeknownst to many, Yahoo Answers is a strong and active social networking platform with high user activity due to the fact that hundreds of people post their questions on the site each day. To this day, Yahoo Answers remains the most popular Q&A source on the internet.



The plus points of Yahoo Answers are the lack of competition as well as the vibrant and very active social community that uses this website. For these reasons, it is a must for online businesses to pay attention to this often overlooked social marketing goldmine.



With the help of Yahoo Answers, it is possible for webmasters to gain visibility among the target audience by actively participating in the community. They can focus on the section they are familiar with and use their knowledge to buy Yahoo Answers.



When a website chooses to buy Yahoo Answers, it can attract more traffic. Each form for an answer has a section where the reference site’s link can be included. While these links are not picked up easily by search engine bots, it they can boost the popularity of a website. If the answer is deemed useful to the question posed by a member, users would not mind following the reference link to the website for more information.



Ribbun understands the role Yahoo Answers plays in improving traffic to a website. Mr. Mohit, a spokesperson at Ribbun, had this to say at a recent press conference, “Yahoo Answers is an underutilized platform for establishing the brand name of an online business. Unfortunately, the fact that hardly any business uses this social networking website to its advantage makes it very confusing for most businesses to use the platform effectively. That is where we come into the picture.”



Yahoo Answers can be a confusing experience for webmasters, especially due to the lack of awareness about this social networking site. However, with Ribbun’s new service that allows clients to buy Yahoo Answers, online businesses can now tap this resource to build a strong brand.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is a rapidly growing SEO and SMO company with a variety of services on offer to build a strong online presence for its clients. To know more about the company and its offerings, visit http://www.ribbun.com/.