Trenton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- Though summer weddings are, for the most part, postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Buy4Less Tuxedo wants to offer some optimism during these uncertain times with fashion insight for summer weddings to come. In their latest blog post, they have challenged the status quo of wedding tuxedo shopping, giving grooms and groomsmen some advice regarding thematic aesthetics and pairing the right colors with the chosen theme for the event.



Buy4Less Tuxedo first chose to focus on the groom's suit and how to pair it perfectly with common summer wedding themes. Whether a theme is modern and trendy or traditional and classic, a groom-to-be is free to express his unique personality through his attire. From pure greys for a traditionally styled wedding, to earthy tones to pair with a bohemian ceremony, or navy tuxedos to enhance the nautical theme of a couple's big day, Buy4Less proves that tuxedo shopping never has to be dull, and grooms never have to settle for the usual black tux.



However, Buy4Less Tuxedo doesn't stop at the groom when it comes to wedding attire advice. They also detail some intriguing ideas for pairing the groomsmen's suits with the groom's tuxedo. While keeping all the outfits very similar will lend a simple elegance to a ceremony, utilizing an inverse color palette will substantially differentiate the groom from the groomsmen.



When it comes to formal suits for wedding events, Buy4Less Tuxedo reveals why their website should be the go-to destination for every wedding party. Highlighting their competitive prices and 16 years of experience, they inform readers and customers that they are the ideal shop for all suits, not just formalwear for weddings.



