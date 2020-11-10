Buy4Less Tuxedo Offers a Wide Variety of Designer Tuxedo Shirts Online and Much More

Trenton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- Buy4Less Tuxedo has a large inventory of designer tuxedo shirts available for purchase. For some, it may be challenging to differentiate between a tuxedo shirt and a standard dress shirt that can be bought off the rack. However, there are essential style elements that make a tuxedo shirt perfectly suited for special occasions, such as the collar style, the cuffs, and the shirt's placket.



The tuxedo shirt's collar mimics the look of many dress shirts, but it does offer a little more formality depending on which kind of tie is used. A wing tip collar, for example, is perfectly suited for use with a bow tie because of the way it's shaped. Due to the shape and the fact that it's almost exclusively suited for a bow tie, the wing tip collar is often used for some of the most formal occasions, but that doesn't mean that less formal options don't exist. An individual looking for a more versatile tuxedo shirt could opt instead for a semi-spread collar, which works well with either a bow tie or a necktie.



A tuxedo shirt's cuffs can come in two varieties: box cuffs or French cuffs. Generally, both options allow for the use of cufflinks to show off a more formal style for the wearer, but individuals who need tuxedos for formal occasions should only generally opt for a French cuff over a box cuff. This is because a French cuff is designed to be used with cufflinks and can therefore convey a more polished appearance.



Finally, a tuxedo shirt has a wider variety of options for the strip of cloth in the front where the buttonholes are located or the shirt's placket. The placket style options for a tuxedo shirt are a little more varied than a traditional dress shirt. It's possible for the placket to be plain, on the front of the shirt, covered, or non-existent, and it can still work well for formal attire.



