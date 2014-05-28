BuyBalanceBike.ca Launches Blog as Product Range Expands to Include Major New Brands

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Balance bikes are ideal for kids aged between two and five years, teaching them the important skill of balance before they are capable of operating a fully fledged pedal bike. Balance bikes are deliberately set low to the ground so that the child’s center of gravity is lower and their feet can reach the ground, enabling them to hold the handlebars and coast effectively without fear. BuyBalanceBike.ca is a Canadian e-commerce store that has now expanded its range of products to include major balance bike brands, and has started a blog advising consumers on how to get the best from these developmental aids.



The store now features a range of FirstBIKE and Kinderbike products, which offer very different visual aesthetics for children of different tastes. Their traditional Runners-Bikes are made of lightweight wood (http://www.buybalancebike.ca/runners-bike-classic-wooden-balance-bike/), where FirstBIKE offers lightweight, high-strength, flexible, and weatherproof composite frames which don't scratch, splinter, swell or rust. Kinderbike offers high quality steel frame bikes. All are colorful and come in a range of themes, from princesses to police.



The expansion in stock has also been accompanied by the launch of a blog, which includes insights into the very personal underpinnings of the business, the use of balance bikes and user guides for how to buy an appropriate balance bike for children of all ages and tastes.



A spokesperson for BuyBalanceBike.ca explained, “Our love of balance bikes stems from personal experience, as our own children have loved to go out on their balance bikes and have transitioned seamlessly to pedal bikes without the usual fear that accompanies learning to ride, because they have learned balance early, easily and safely. Our company is expanding because more parents are discovering what we did, and want the best for their children. The blog allows us to share knowledge and experience with parents as well as showcase our new products."



About Buy Balance Bike

Buy Balance Bike is a Canadian e-commerce store established in 2013. They love balance bikes, their kids love them, and their customers love them too. They offer free shipping on all bikes in Canada. A family run business, every product has been tested and approved by their own children. In addition to this endorsement, they offer a complete peace of mind return policy, 100% money back guarantee, and price protection all for 60 days. For more information please visit: http://www.buybalancebike.ca/