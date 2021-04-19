Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Buyer Intent Data Tools Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Buyer Intent Data Tools Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Buyer Intent Data Tools. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DiscoverOrg (United States), Demandbase (United States), 6Sense Insights (United States), IT Central Station (United States), Bombora (United States), EverString (United States), Lattice Engines (United States), TechTarget (United States), LeadSift (Canada), Madison Logic (United States), PureB2B (United Kingdom), Aberdeen (United States),



Definition:

Buyer intent data tools delivers context around when prospects and customers are interacting with a brand. Buyer intent is the probability that a customer will purchase a product, and the tools capture research and data around actual buyer journeys and signs of their purchase intent. Organisations offers buyer intent data tools to target companies with account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns, to personalise website experiences for online visitors, and to prioritise inbound leads based on engagement with their company. Additionally, the companies use this type of data to prevent churn by identifying how and when customers are connecting with competitors and whether they may be considering switching vendors. The buyer intent data tool is used by sales teams, marketing teams, and customer success teams.



Buyer Intent Data Tools Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Platform (Android, IOS, Windows), Subscriptions (Monthly, Annually, One-time license), Deployment (Cloud, On premise), Features (Lead builder, Search, Reporting, Integration to CRM, Connections, Others)



Rising Focus of Businesses on Customer Satisfaction

Increasing Volume of Customer Data



Rising Need for Lead Generation

Lack of Skilled Professionals

On April 2020, Zoominfo has launched ZoomInfo Intent, a new, B2B-specific solution that leverages proprietary machine learning technology to shed light on purchasing signals for marketing and sales professionals.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Buyer Intent Data Tools Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Buyer Intent Data Tools market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Buyer Intent Data Tools Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Buyer Intent Data Tools

Chapter 4: Presenting the Buyer Intent Data Tools Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Buyer Intent Data Tools market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Buyer Intent Data Tools Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Buyer Intent Data Tools Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.