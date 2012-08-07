Fast Market Research recommends "Buyer Spend Activity and Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- - Analysis of opinions drawn from leading food industry executives.
- Analysis on how procurement expenditure, business strategies and practices in the food industry are set to change in 2012-2013.
- Analysis on spending plans, budget allocations, challenges and investment opportunities of purchase decision makers.
Summary
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading food industry executives. It analyzes how procurement expenditure, business strategies and practices are set to change in the food industry in 2012-13. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges and investment opportunities for leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and size.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 152 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 28% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by Canadean accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- Key topics covered include buyer expenditure activity, procurement behaviors and strategies, threats and opportunities, economic outlook and business confidence.
- In the report, buyers identify what suppliers need to do to maintain their business and the key actions being taken by industry players to overcome the leading business threats.
- The report examines current practices and provides future expectations for the industry over the next 12-24 months.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report will help you to drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and growth regions.
- This report will help you to formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and the direction of spend in the future.
- This report will help you to better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
- This report will help you to secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of industry buyers.
- This report will help you to predict how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Buyer Spend Activity and Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Food and Beverage Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food Industry Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Global Food and Beverage Manufacturing Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Food and Beverage Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Food Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Global Food Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Food Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Manufacturing Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Buyer Spend Activity and Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Power Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence