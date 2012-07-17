Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- CEO Opinions on Buyer Spend Activity, Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Global Hotel Industry: Survey Intelligence is a new report that analyzes C-level executives responses to understand how buyer spend activity and procurement expenditure are set to change in 2012–2013. The report also identifies annual procurement budgets, change in procurement expenditure, change in supplier selection and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.



Scope

The report features the opinions of global hotel industry respondents related to the following:

- Annual procurement budgets and change in procurement expenditure

- Change in supplier selection and procurement objectives

- E-procurement



Reasons to Buy

- Benchmark your procurement, sales and marketing spend with global hotel industry peers to effectively determine strategy

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and direction of spend in the future



