BuyEyeglasses.com Brings Top Brand Prescription Glasses at Affordable Prices

Plymouth, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Spectacles can be an expensive thing to maintain or upgrade, but they can make a terrific accessory when styled by the right brands. Making the best of wearing glasses can often depend on the brand of designer frames, yet these are often the ones that don’t come at the best prices. Buy Eyeglasses is a new website committed to bringing unbeatable deals on prescription glasses to the online consumer, while making it easier than ever to place an order.



The site already hosts brands like Chanel, D&G, Prada and Versace, and their full selection includes over 70,000 different sets of frames. As this number rightly seems overwhelming at first, Buy Eyeglasses have made getting prescription eyeglasses easier than ever with their search and select system. The site sidebar allows users to select from a range of options, including Brand, Gender, Type, Frame Shape, Frame Style and Frame Size, allowing individuals to allow their sense of style to guide them to an instantly assembled custom catalogue of choices that match what they’re looking for.



Once preferences have been set, the site instantly updates the search results, displaying high quality preview images that expand when the cursor rolls over them. The site gives an indication of the average retail price compared to their far lower price, and provides a detailed product description and specification of eye, bridge and temple size, and more.



The site also features video content that takes new users through the process of ordering glasses accurately online to be sure that they are the correct size and fit. The site takes all major credit cards as well as PayPal, and guarantee free shipping, no restocking fee and the lowest price guarantee. It’s no wonder that they have almost 2,000 likes on Facebook, with more incoming every day as word spreads.



A spokesperson explained, “BuyEyeglasses.com added 30 new designer brands to our portfolio of over 150 authentic brands. In addition, we've made it easier for customers to find the perfect pair of glasses by eliminating the restocking fee to ensure you're shopping with confidence. We want each and every customer to be 100% satisfied with their frames.”



About Buy Eyeglasses

BuyEyeglasses.com offers authentic eyewear from all the top designer brands at discount prices. Find your perfect frame from our selection of over 70,000 styles. Get prescription eyeglasses at affordable prices with zero restocking fees and extra fast shipping. For more information please visit: http://www.buyeyeglasses.com/