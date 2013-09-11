BuyHammocks.com Offering a Variety of Products for Mosquito Net Needs

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- BuyHammocks.com, a purveyor of various recreational and leisure products, is offering a variety of options to clients seeking mosquito protection. The online store provided further details on the diverse and comprehensive items made available to its clients:



“We offer the widest selections, of mosquito nets, mosquito netting, screen rooms and mosquito net tents on the internet. We have all types of mosquito nets that will fit your personal needs. From regular mosquito netting, to no-see-um netting, Buyhammocks.Com will quickly ship your order and we are here 7 days a week to answer any questions you may have. Great mosquito net protection ranging from decorative bed canopies, to functional bed canopies, to outdoor personal protection to more rigid but portable insect barriers, such as pop-up screen rooms and camping tents and shelters.”



Additionally, BuyHammocks.com manufactures custom sizes and canopies to suit the specific needs of individual clients. Clients are advised to call company representatives for any questions and advice regarding mosquito protection during travel. Moreover, the firm offer discounts for any business or travel group traveling in mosquito-infested regions; the services are reflective of BayHammocks.com’s explicit dedication to quality customer service.



Numerous public health institutions have stressed the importance of mosquito netting for those who live or work in climates where mosquitoes are prevalent. In addition to being a nuisance, mosquitoes spread various debilitating and potentially fatal diseases, for which mosquito nets are regarded as among the best defenses.



About BuyHammocks.com

BuyHammocks.com is a Miami-based company that is one of South Florida’s leading providers of relaxation and travel goods. In addition to Mosquito Nets, it sells canopies, tents, umbrellas, patio heaters, and other recreational products and accessories. It’s particularly well-known for its sprang and cross weave hammocks. Buy Hammock is subsequently heavily-trafficked.