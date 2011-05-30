Buyii.com Brings Exceptional Deals to Customers’ Doorsteps- Rave Reviews from Past and Present Clients

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2011 -- Group buying is the hottest new way for customers to save money, and has redefined the way brands conduct their online business. Companies are clamouring to promote their brand and build a new customer base through group buying websites, and now it’s simple to find daily deals from across the board thanks to buyii.com.au, the latest way to effectively utilize the group buying phenomenon and find all the deals a customer need.



Tough economic times mean that people have to think twice before splashing out on life’s little luxuries – a hair cut and colour, a fancy dinner, a magazine subscription or a relaxing spa day – and buyii.com.au is making these accessible to buyers once again. Buyii.com.au tracks the best daily deals on the web and brings all the deals directly to the customer, offering bargain basement prices for superior lifestyle experiences and top-notch service. What’s more, users can also head to their favourite social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter to post details on their latest purchase and gain incentives by promoting sites to friends!



Buyii scouts high and low to find the best deals of the day from 35 Australian sites and brings them direct to customers’ screen. Featuring all the deals from popular sites including Living Social, Scoopon, Spreets and Our Deal, the site also features lesser-known deals from Zizzle, JigoCity and Vowcha, amongst a host of other sites, meaning that no deal is left unturned and customers don’t miss out on that elusive bargain buy.



With major discounts on everything from restaurant meals to spa treatments and family days out, these daily deals have something for everyone, offering all the deals a customer could ever need at prices to suit every budget.



With the newly revamped and upgraded Buyii, the aggregator offers more useful features than ever before. Bargain hunters have the ability to filter available deals by category and deal type, making it even easier to buy. A personalised daily newsletter will also be sent out to customers depending on the kind of deals they are seeking, and the iPhone, iPad and Android apps are soon on their way for punters who like to buy on the move. To learn more about buyii.com.au please visit: http://www.buyii.com.au