Buying a Military Retirement Gift Made Easy with My Shadow Box

Norfolk, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Last day of working is often a memorable day. People get nostalgic on this day and it’s the same in defense as well. Their colleagues exchanges good words and share some memorable moments that they once shared with them. But it becomes truly memorable when they receive a special military retirement gift. These gifts are treasured for a life time. Some gift wine bottle, some pen but the special gift is military shadow boxes. Are you wondering what that is? Then let me tell you. It is an exclusive piece of carpentary where defence personnel can display all medals achieved during his career time. All personnel’s are bound to have military Shadow boxes comprising of different medals. One can put their pics along with their betterhalf in these boxes. These boxes are made in different shapes like pentagon, wheel shape, octagon, rectangle, doghouse, rank and special shadowhouses etc. colours also vary like walnut, cherry and mohagany colours. Some have shapes of rifles, tankers, dog, and batch on them. Some are unique like one part of the box holds all medals while having American national flag stars at the other end is sacroscant.



A military retirement gift needs to be substancial. The more senior the person the more special the gift is. They have special designed website for this. Their website has some of the best collection meant for retirement gifts. They are simply unbeatable. Some of them are plaque, statues, pen stand, engraved coins, hitch covers, hats, aprons etc. You can make the farewell day memorable by selecting any of these gifts. It is a tearful occasion, for all.



Check out their website for more details on military shadow boxes and retirement gift. They are sure you won’t be disappointed, rather pleased to see their huge range and interesting collection.



At My Shadow Box, their entire range of premium shadowboxes are made in the USA from solid oak, cherry, walnut or mahogany. They are not a pine or other type of wood with a finish on it.



Media Contact:

Jenny Davies

Norfolk, USA

myshadowbox1@gmail.com

http://www.myshadowbox.org/