Buying a Yard Ramp Better for Business Owners Than Renting

Twinsburg, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Business owners and managers have a choice in the material handling equipment they utilize in terms of either renting or buying. When it comes to yard ramps and other similar gear, buying is a superior and more cost-effective option, and it can pay big dividends for businesses and facilities of all kinds.



Renting yard ramps can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 per month. If a business needs to rent a ramp three or four times over the course of several years, that represents a huge cash outlay for not being the owner of the equipment. Month by month rentals also are generally the shortest term length available, meaning that renting this type of gear for a single day or week and a very short term need isn't really feasible.



Additionally, the rental agreement for a yard ramp is similar to rental cars, wherein the renter is responsible for any damage or repairs. This can add a significant cost to that already high upfront price, as well as the security deposit which must be put down.



Even worse for the renter is that the condition of the ramp isn't guaranteed. It can be in a state of disrepair, leading to poor or unsafe operation, or repairs which the renter ends up being charged for even if they were not responsible for the damage.



Meanwhile, needing a yard ramp, or an additional yard ramp, for a short-term need doesn't guarantee the need for one in the future. However, investing in one allows any business to expand, and enjoy greater capabilities, versatility and potential output and profitability.



Copperloy is an industry leader for yard ramps and material handling equipment. With more than 50 years of experience, they understand the ins and outs of material handling and other logistics operations across many different industries.



They produce high quality yard ramps including mobile ramps and dock to ground ramps, as well as additional equipment such as edge of dock levelers, dockboards and dock plates, lift tables and portable platforms.



See the full product lineup and learn more about how Copperloy can help by visiting Copperloy.com, or calling 800.321.4968.



About Copperloy

Copperloy has more than 50 years of experience manufacturing high quality material handling equipment to meet the unique needs of businesses in a wide range of industries. They are a leader for durable and versatile edge of dock levelers, lift tables, dockboards and dock plates, platforms and ramps, dock lifts, and more, and everything they produce is proudly made in the USA. With an expert in-house engineering team, Copperloy custom designs and builds equipment tailor-made to each client's specifications. Call 800.321.4968 for more information, or visit www.Copperloy.com.