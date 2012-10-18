Buying Custom Fabrication Services in Delaware Now Has More Purpose, Says AMSN

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Having parts custom made from fabrication and machining specialists in the US has been the focus of MFGpartners.net since 2009 when it introduced the Web's first marketplace to buy & sell precision machined parts (http://mfgpartners.net/precision-machined-parts) and components produced in the United States. Today, the company is taking its Buy American Movement to the state of Delaware and according to the company local businesses in Dover, Wilmington, Newark and across the First State are liking the idea.



Emily Abrams, spokeswoman for AMSN said the thousands of lost manufacturing jobs throughout Delaware is the reason the company is focusing on the state to assist businesses, inventors, entrepreneurs and organizations in need of custom machined parts (http://mfgpartners.net/custom-machined-parts) as well as mold making, fabrication and machining solutions. According to Ms. Abrams, the company's custom fabrication and manufacturing marketplace has been the leading choice for thousands of businesses since its inception and continues to be the driving force for the Buy American Movement it pioneered along with the Industrial Leaders Group (ILG) and its 5,600+ members in the manufacturing community.



“Today is an exciting day for MFGpartners.net and more importantly, an opportunity for Delaware companies to get involved in a movement that is taking shape nationwide to support American manufacturers,” said Abrams. She concluded, “Companies and individuals sourcing for made-to-order components, Swiss-type products, plastic molds, thin metal parts (http://mfgpartners.net/thin-metal-parts), large fabricated equipment, custom-built machines or any other specialty products made to customer specifications are welcome to submit an RFQ to members of the American Machine Shops Network in effort to help support their local community.”



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net