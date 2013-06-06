Buying Sex Toys for Women Now Made Easier with Nippy Chick

Newport, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- When it comes to sex toys, there are many choices available for women to have fun just as much as men. The best erotic toys will depend on personal preference, but it should be easy than ever for women to find the right ones. Some of the popular sex toys for women are highlighted below.



Rabbit Sex Toys

These are also called rabbit vibrators, different from the classic types as they have a shaft to stimulate the inside of the vagina and a smaller rabbit shaped vibrator attached for external stimulus. There is a rabbit ear to tickle the clitoris. Rabbit vibes often come with pleasure pearls in the shaft, rotating at different speeds to deliver a more intense orgasm during penetration. It’s definitely a sex toy that every woman should have. The Nippy Chick carries a wide selection of rabbit vibes for women who are looking for heightened sexual pleasure.



Butterfly & Clitoral Stimulators and Clit Clips

Butterfly stimulators or sex toys for women can be worn discreetly under clothing. If a woman is feeling daring while going out, she can wear the stimulators to massage her clitoris. Clitoral Stimulators, also called clit vibrators are traditionally like cock rings and made with a bumpy surface to arouse the clitoris during sex. Clit clips resemble clitoral jewellery and can be worn by women with or without clitoral piercing. They will accentuate the most intimate areas and enhance sexual sensations.



Sex Pumps

Female sex pumps help to stimulate the erogenous zones by increasing the blood flow to the breasts or clitoris. A sucking motion creates a vacuum inside the pump chamber to increase pleasure to the nipples and labia. Some also have a vibrating motion that can tickle the erotic areas at the same time.



Love Balls and Eggs

These sex toys for women can be used in the vagina or anus. They often come with a soft outer covering with steel balls on the inside. After insertion, a continuous rolling motion will give the user intense pleasure. Love balls and eggs also act as a pelvic floor exerciser and toner to tighter the vagina, help control orgasms and provide pleasurable sensations.



Dildo or Strap On

A dildo or a strap on toy is worn traditionally with a harness throughout sexual intercourse. It can stimulate the vaginal or anal passage and can be used for mutual or solo masturbation. The Nippy Chick Sex Toy store has a range of choices, including kits or sets with supplementary items.



These are just some of the options that women can consider when they are looking for sexual enhancement products. The sex toys for women can help to intensify orgasms and clitoral sensitivity as well as to increase the feeling and the size of the g-spot.



Media Contact

Customercare team: Customercare@nippychick.co.uk

Sales team: Sales@nippychick.co.uk

Advertising team: Advertising@nippychick.co.uk

Telephone number: (01633) 411830

Registered Company 08069111



Contact Address:

100 Waltwood Park Drive

Llanmartin

Newport

United Kingdom

NP18 2HF

http://www.nippychick.co.uk/