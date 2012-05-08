Buying Women's Clothing Online Is Fashionable, Fun and Affordable at My Violet Hill

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Most women like to dress fashionably, wearing clothing made by different designers that flatter the figure and feel comfortably stylish. Many women also enjoy shopping for the latest in trends and styles.



But as many busy women across the UK know all-too-well, fitting time to shop for clothing in a schedule that is already filled with work, family, home obligations and sometimes school can be difficult.



As a result, online clothing boutiques have risen in popularity over the past several years. By selling fashionable and trendy clothing from their websites, women of all ages can to stay up-to-date with fashion by purchasing the latest styles, all from the comfort of home.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its outstanding selection and interesting mix of unique women’s clothing, jewellery, handbags, swimwear, accessories and more, all sold at extremely competitive and reasonable prices.



My Violet Hill has developed a well-deserved reputation as one of the best online boutiques in Essex. Since launching its website, the online boutique has established itself as one of the on-trend suppliers of exciting and fashionable clothing.



One of the most popular brands of clothing sold at My Violet Hill is Forever Unique. This designer brand emphasizes a glamorous style combined with a modern look.



“With their original designs, luxurious fabrics and beautiful detailing their dresses are suitable for all occasions and will make any woman look and feel fabulous,” an article on the website noted, adding that Forever Unique dresses are not only gorgeous but also becoming quite popular with many celebrities, including Tulisa, Alesha Dixon, Una Healey and the cast of TOWIE.



At My Violet Hill Forever Unique clothing is easy to shop for; customers may select the “Clothing” drop down menu on the home page and scroll down to click on the popular clothing line.



Every available clothing item is accompanied by a thumbnail image; clicking on the photo will bring customers to a page filled with detailed information about the piece, including a description, pricing information, additional photos and available sizes.



For example, the Forever Unique Mila Dress is a beautiful print dress maxi with a sequin cutout waist and shoulder design. The colourful one-shouldered dress has an open back, bust cups and a hidden zipper on the side.



About My Violet Hill

My Violet Hill is an online clothing boutique based in Essex. The website features a diverse mix of clothing, jewellery, handbags, swimwear and more. The company’s buyers search the world for contemporary and unusual designers and items. One of its more popular lines of clothing is Forever Unique, a designer fashion brand that is stylishly modern. For more information, please visit http://www.myviolethill.com/Forever-Unique