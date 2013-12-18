BuyPlaya.com Says Playa Del Carmen Property Is One of the Best Real Estate Investments in Mexico

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors, a company dedicated in providing various types of properties in numerous popular Mexican tourist destinations, has recently informed that due to fast developing economy of Mexico investing in real estate properties in highly demanded locations such as Playa Del Carmen is a great opportunity for foreigners.



A common query which the company is often asked is whether foreigners can indeed purchase property in Mexico. To this BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors informs that the government in Mexico welcomes such investments from foreigners and has set certain restricted zones on real estate purchases. This restricted zone is set 50km inland from coastline, which is beneficial for foreign citizens as they want to buy properties on beachfronts to relax and enjoy the Mexican beaches.



The company further informed that properties however can be purchased in restricted zone as well, in fact by 2 possible ways - either through a reputed Mexican bank trust, Fideicomiso, which has been offering property solutions since 1973 or by establishing a Mexican corporation which also enables foreign citizens the right to conduct business. More detailed information regarding how to buy Playa del Carmen real estate can be availed either by contacting the company or visiting their website.



Another major reason why Mexican property is a great investment opportunity is because of the historically low property taxes. The property taxes, known as Predial, are calculated as a percentage of the value of the asset at the time of sale. BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors informed that currently the tax is at merely 0.25% of the assessed value. The company further elaborated that is equivalent to paying $100 on a $100,000 property, every year.



BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors offers properties located in various popular Mexican tourist cities including Cancun and has emphasized that demand for Playa del Carmen beachfront vacation homes, condos, retirement homes and lands has been quite immense in last couple of years. Foreigners are keen to buy Playa del Carmen real estate in Mexico as the city is one of the best vacation spots in Mexico, and is conveniently located close to Cancun such that the tourists do not miss out on any cultural festivals and events and have a peaceful atmosphere where they can simply relax.



About BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors

BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors is one of the leading real estate companies that provides beachfront vacation homes, condos, retirement homes, lots & lands and other various properties in popular tourist destinations in Mexico such as Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Puerto Morelos, Playacar, Puerto Aventuras, Akumal, and Tulum. Through their online platform, http://www.buyplaya.com/, specific details and listings of currently available properties can be viewed. The company recently updated its Playa del Carmen properties listing, a popular city along the Caribbean Sea which is located near Cancun.



BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors

Calle 14 y AV 40

Playa Del Carmen, Mexico 77710

984-115-4611



GooglePlus page http://plus.google.com/+Buyplayarealestate.



For more information about Property in Playa del Carmen, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of buyplaya.com, please call at 518-250-1269 or email to rob@buyplaya.com.