BuyPlumbing Ltd Offers Vado Shower Heads, as Well as Bristan 1901 Basin Taps to Homeowners

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- One of the most reputed names in bathroom retail products, BuyPlumbing Ltd., London is delighted to announce their partnership with the exclusive bathroom hardware brands – Vado and Bristan.



Vado and Bristan are the leading UK independent manufacturers and suppliers of quality bathroom products and have been a one smart-solution to meet the bathroom renovation needs of customers across the globe for decades. While offering the most innovative and functional fittings for bathroom decor, BuyPlumbing is now the authorized partner for selling Vado and Bristan bathroom products across the UK. The company has also announced with massive deals up to 60% off.



From now on, BuyPlumbing will provide the Bristan 1901 Vanity Basin Taps in different finishes and many more products to add an aesthetic value to your home decor along with a 5-year manufacturer guarantee on all products. Bristan bathroom products work with all plumbing systems.



BuyPlumbing Ltd. has also expanded its portfolio with a range of fascinating Vado shower heads for homes. These include Vado Nebula 200mm square rain shower head, Vado showerheads, Saturn shower head 254mm (10") diameter, Vado geometry 250mm round shower head, Vado geometry 250mm square shower head, and many more. Homeowners who intend to install Vado shower heads can now buy from the company website. BuyPlumbing will continue to deliver the best end-to-end customer experience whilst providing innovative, trend-setting products which appeal to consumers and specifiers alike.



About BuyPlumbing Ltd

Renovating the homes with a vision of providing "Complete Bathroom Solutions", BuyPlumbing Ltd. is a family-run online retailer for bathroom, plumbing, and heating products that match the highest quality standards and aesthetics. Based in London, BuyPlumbing provides world-class products and deals in offering the contemporary as well as traditional fittings and accessories for the complete renovation of the bathroom and kitchen for residential and commercial use. Providing everything from water conditioners, shower booster pumps, basin mixers, UFH electric mats, shower mixer kits, kitchen mixers, radiators, central heating filters, central heating thermostats, radiator valves & accessories and more, BuyPlumbing believes in combining the right products alongside stylish fittings and accessories to promote or flourish the beauty of the dedicated space.



