buyToGo: An Inspiring New Services App Launches Kickstarter Campaign

buyToGo is an emerging new services app that has been designed to help people, while also letting its users get an allowance for helping other people. The app has been founded by Leonard, along with his team of six directors, and this dedicated German team has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project. In a nutshell, this app is emerging as a true game-changer in the market, and the company is all set to release this app in both Germany and around the world.



"buyToGo is an app where you can perform services and help other people, and this app will create many new employment opportunities for the freelance community." Said Leonard, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. The app is currently available in German, English and Mandarin languages, and the full-version will be released in mid-February. Leonard also thanked everyone on the behalf of his team for the amazing feedback and response.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/buytogo/buytogo-help-other-people and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the development and final release of the app. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 13,200 and the app developers are offering a wide range of perks and rewards for the backing community. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About buyToGo

buyToGo is a German based emerging app that aims to provide services to the people, while also creating employment opportunities for its users. The app is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and backers can find out more about this project on its campaign page.



