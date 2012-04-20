Buzz Accelerator Offers Companies 50 Mother’s Day Facebook Status Updates to Help Engage Customers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2012 -- As Mother’s Day quickly approaches, businesses are preparing sales, events and special offers to show their love to women everywhere. And given that 60 percent of the world’s population uses social media to stay connected to friends, family and businesses, a large number of companies will be using sites such as Facebook and Twitter to communicate with customers this Mother’s Day.



But with members receiving a constant feed of status updates and tweets, it is important for companies to generate clever, concise updates to catch their attention. And knowing how to do that can be a challenge.



To help businesses come up with thought-provoking, heartwarming and to-the-point posts, social media marketing company Buzz Accelerator recently added the article “50 Mother’s Day Facebook Status Updates.” The new post provides companies and individuals with 50 fun and creative, yet business-friendly, Facebook status updates sure to make customers take notice and even engage in conversation.



The Facebook status updates featured in the new post range from cute sayings and quotes to questions and more. A few of the status updates include, “Have a tattoo honoring your mom? Post a picture on our timeline,” and “Tag your mom in a comment on this post if she’s always been your hero.”



According to Buzz Accelerator, “Mother’s Day is a special time for many different types of people - new moms, old moms, adoptive moms, their children, their husbands, and the list goes on and on. This Mother’s Day use your status posts to engage all of them in unique ways.”



In addition to their new “50 Mother’s Day Facebook Status Updates” article the Facebook marketing company also offers businesses and individuals custom Facebook page designs.



With Facebook’s new Timeline layout, companies have the flexibility to feature larger, more engaging graphics that solidify their brands. And whether a business chooses to use that image space to promote a current sale or simply highlight their products, it is important that the graphics are professionally done.



The custom Facebook page package offered by Buzz Accelerator includes a custom cover image, profile image, one custom app, a customer landing page, page setup and optimization to improve SEO, enhanced posts and milestones and more.



