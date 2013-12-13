Buzz Lanes Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Help Musicians Succeed

Worcester, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Every time people listen to music, they need to listen to mainstream and highly advertised songs or bands that are already well established. To be able to succeed, new upcoming bands need three things: a big fan base, economic support, and high-quality material. Most of the time the bands can only concentrate on one of these three pillars for their growth. Buzz Lanes will solve this problem. They will support the bands with economical incentives, accelerate their exposure, and give feedback about their songs.



At the same time, music lovers are always searching for new material, but if they listen to the radio or use software such as iTunes or Spotify, they will listen to the same music over and over again. It is true that they can attend concerts in local venues, but their exposure is going to be limited, and it is an expensive way to get exposure to new music. Buzz Lanes will provide a better solution because the service allows users to discover new and fresh material each week; it is more affordable than other available options and it allows a deeper connection between the fans and the musicians.



This campaign is being run by a team of regular folks who wants to make a better world for musicians. Without adequate help and support, Buzz Lanes would remain nothing more than a cool idea.



Money raised through Indiegogo will be spent on website, marketing, co-working space, lawyer and state fees, and other costs.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 20, 2013 - January 09, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1czrrHt