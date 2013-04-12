BVA Now Offers Everything Needed to Set Up a Scientific Lab

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- BVA Scientific, an online distributor of scientific lab supplies, is pleased to announce that it now carries everything needed to set up a full lab, including refrigerators, centrifuges, microscopes, and more. BVA Scientific now can act as a one-stop shop for all manner of lab setup needs. Whether a lab setup requires microbiology supplies or chemistry supplies, the website can provide exactly what the organization demands.



BVA Scientific carries all items necessary for lab experimentation and processes, from the apparel worn by scientists to the petri dishes for cultures. The items sold through BVA can be useful for so many different industries, from pharmaceutical companies like Amgen to government organizations like the Center for Disease Control. Whether a customer needs a single set of syringes or a complete replacement of all lab supplies, BVA can help.



Located in San Antonio, Texas, the company offers next-day shipping for all those in south Texas and two-day shipping to those states that border Texas. Serving the entire continental United States, BVA Scientific is a member of several national scientific business organizations, including the Independent Laboratory Distributors Association.



To find out more about how to set up a lab using the materials purchased through the website at BVA Scientific, or to discover more about the microbiology supplies and other lab suppliers offered through BVA Scientific, please visit http://www.bvascientific.com/.



About BVA Scientific

With over 100 years of experience in the lab supplies industry, BVA prides itself on such a level of expertise in the field that it can help customers determine exactly what supplies they need for specific projects. With service to the entire United States, BVA Scientific is poised to continue its reputation as one of the country’s foremost distributors of scientific lab supplies.