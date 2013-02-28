BVA Scientific Incorporated Now Offers the Refer-a-Friend Program

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- In order to show customers appreciation for their loyalty, BVA Scientific is offering gift cards that can be redeemed at a range of stores, for clients who refer new companies to BVA, and to the clients that are referred. All customers need to do in order to receive gift cards is fill out the referral form.



The gift cards all total $10, and are available for many different stores, including Starbucks, iTunes and Target. To receive a card, customers must enter their own name, email address, company and phone number, in addition to their friend’s information on the online form, along with additional comments or requests.



The program was started recently in order to give back to customers and help create new relationships with companies that will ensure the future of the business. There are some customers that have been with BVA Scientific since they opened 25 years ago, and the executives at BVA Scientific like to search for new, innovative opportunities to show their appreciation, on a regular basis.



For more information about BVA Scientific Incorporated, their Refer-a-Friend program and other new programs, visit their website at http://www.bvascientific.com/



About BVA Scientific Incorporated

BVA Scientific Incorporated was founded in 1989, and is based in San Antonio, TX. With more than 100 years of experience and collected knowledge about the laboratory supply industry, the company serves the continental US as a full line distributor of scientific laboratory equipment and lab supplies. Their inventory includes pipets, vials, beakers, lab gloves, petri dishes with agar, silver nitrate, hydrochloric acid, and more, and the expert staff can help companies determine which are the best products for their projects or direct them to the supplies they need for setting up a lab and efficiently maintaining it. Call 1-800-257-6474 for more information.