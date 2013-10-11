BVA Scientific Offers Select Items on Clearance

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- BVA Scientific Incorporated is announcing that they are selling a number of lab supplies at greatly discounted prices for clearance purposes.



Among the microbiology and chemistry supplies offered at the reduced rates are a variety of equipment pieces like tubes, lab gloves, and flasks, as well as chemicals like sodium sulfite and Phosphotungstic Acid. Many of the clearance products are from major industry brand name manufacturers such as J.T. Baker, ChemProducts, Kimble Kontes and Macron Chemicals.



BVA Scientific regularly carries a wide variety of supplies for the scientific and laboratory industries at everyday low prices. Other types of equipment offered include thermometers, hydrometers, ph buffers, and much more. They also have an extensive supply of oilfield supplies such as gaugers and trucking supplies and can deliver within two days to Oklahoma and Texas and within four days to North Dakota.



To see all of the products and services offered by BVA Scientific, visit their website at http://www.bvascientific.com/. You can also speak with a BVA representative directly by calling (210) 340-0032 in the San Antonio area or toll free (800) 257-6474 or by visiting their offices in person at 231 E. Nakoma, Suite 300, San Antonio, Texas, 78216.



About BVA Scientific

BVA Scientific has been providing supplies and equipment to the scientific and laboratory community for nearly 25 years. They are members of a number of professional organizations including the SCTRCA, HUB, DLA, ILDA, SAMA, LIDS Ecat, and more. Their staff has over 100 years of experience in the industry and is dedicated to providing the highest possible quality customer service.