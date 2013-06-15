BVA Scientific Provides Equipment for Crude Oil Industry

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- BVA Scientific Incorporated, full line distributor of different kinds of scientific laboratory and chemical supplies, has expanded its business to provide equipment for the crude oil industry as well.



The South Texas lab supplies distribution company will provide the oil industry with a wide range of gauging and trucking equipment destined primarily for midstream oilfield use. “Our company will maintain a large inventory of supplies for midstream oilfields. The decision to branch out with these products was natural, given our area of expertise and the rapidly growing crude oil industry,” BVA Scientific President Nancy G. Davison explained.



Among the gauging and trucking supplies that BVA Scientific will provide for the crude oil industry are rare items such as ASTM hydrometers, oil thieves, wood back thermometers, centrifuge tubes, and many others.



The company’s inventory includes different models and makes of midstream oilfield equipment and accessories and all of them can be viewed and ordered online. Available accessories include a hydrometer case and a gauger tray, designed to keep gauging equipment such as tape, oil thief, wood back thermometers, centrifuge tubes and others well organized.



After placing an order, BVA Scientific will deliver the equipment within one to four working days, according to Davison. “For the Texas area, we will provide one- or two-day service, while for Oklahoma we deliver in two days and for North Dakota, it can take up to four days,” the company president added.



About BVA Scientific

Created in 1989, BVA Scientific Incorporated has a solid experience in the chemistry lab supplies industry. Besides its distribution role, the company also offers consultations to its customers in order to help them determine what products they need for their specific projects.



The company is located in San Antonio, Texas, but serves the entire continental United States area. One-day service is available for the following states: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and also parts of Florida and Kansas. BVA Scientific provides equipment and supplies to various clients, including the microbiology, environmental and food safety industries.



For more information about the available midstream oilfield gauging equipment or to place an order, visit http://www.bvascientific.com/ or call 800-257-6474.