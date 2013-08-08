BVA Scientific Unveils Resource Page on Website

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- BVA Scientific, an online distributor of lab supplies and chemical supplies, has unveiled a new resources page on its website to help provide additional information and links for interesting customers and scientists. The links page contains a great deal of useful information, including a periodic table of the elements, a chemical resistance chart, and information about how to dispose of hazardous waste.



These links will help to augment a website that already provides a rich amount of high quality lab supplies and microbiology supplies. BVA Scientific provides customers with such a wide range of products, from pipets to syringes to centrifuges, that a company could create an entire laboratory simply by shopping through the website. Additionally, one of the main industries that the company supports is the crude oil industry. Through the website, oil companies can purchase any number of crude oil supplies to help with the scouting, surveying, and drilling process.



The company prides itself on being a multi-purpose provider of lab supplies. Whether a customer is a full laboratory looking to expand operations or a single high school in need of a few chemical supplies, BVA Scientific can provide the exact high quality products and service that are required.



To take a look at the various links provided by BVA Scientific on the resources page of the website, or to browse through the many different high quality lab supply products offered by the company, please visit http://www.bvascientific.com/.



About BVA Scientific

With over a combined century of experience in the lab supplies industry, the owners and operators of BVA Scientific have developed a working knowledge of nearly everything in the lab, chemical, and microbiology supplies industries. With a burgeoning online store, BVA Scientific hopes to continue to grow into one of the leading national and international providers of scientific supplies.