Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of B.W. Elliott Manufacturing Co., LLC: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "B.W. Elliott Manufacturing Co., LLC: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "B.W. Elliott Manufacturing Co., LLC"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "B.W. Elliott Manufacturing Co., LLC" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "B.W. Elliott Manufacturing Co., LLC"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

B.W. Elliott Manufacturing Co., LLC. (Elliott Manufacturing) designs, develops, manufactures and markets power transmission products. Its key products include flexible shaft, flexible couplings, flexible conduits, push pull cable assemblies and valve controls. The company also designs and manufactures wire, flexible shaft, nylon liner and casing. It offers high volume production for small assembly and low to high volume production capacity for large assembly. In addition, it manufactures specialty products such as rubber covered casing material for industrial and construction equipment. Its products find applications in nuclear, aerospace, agricultural, commercial, defense, lawn and garden, marine, and medical industries. The company operates as a subsidiary of Actuant Corporation. Elliott Manufacturing is headquartered in Binghamton, New York, the US.



Companies Mentioned



B.W. Elliott Manufacturing Co., LLC



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153076/bw-elliott-manufacturing-co-llc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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