B+W Engineering and Design See Rise in Work as Property Market Starts to Move

After the global economic downturn, started in part by the sub-prime mortgage scandal, housing development and construction slowed to a near halt owing to many empty, cheaply auctioned homes entering the market following unprecedented numbers of foreclosures. Now, in Los Angeles, the construction industry gears are beginning to turn again, and planning firm B+W Engineering and Design is increasingly being called upon to provide grading plans, hillside grading, C-Sheets, B-Permit plans and more to private developers and construction companies eager to see housing return to its former glory.



The Los Angeles civil engineering firm has reported increased commissions after specializing in hillside grading for large custom homes in LA County. Their experts have drawn up plans for multi-unit apartments, multi-unit condos, mixed-use, and commercial buildings for a wide variety of clients, including work in Beverly Hills and for Ferrari & Maserati.



The new commissions include basement excavations, C-sheets for custom homes, apartments and parking lots among confidential special commissions. Their client list appears to expand every week while their portfolio of drawings attests to their ability to create impressive, intricate expressions of architectural creativity within structural and legal bounds.



A spokesperson for B+W Engineering and Design explained, “The role of the civil engineer is to work with the owners of land rights, architects, their clients and local governments in order to make ambitious dreams a reality using a unique combination of knowledge that has to seamlessly integrate the creativity, construction and law into a single document that is transparent and universal, able to be approved by all the authorities on all three of those fronts. It is a specialist skill for which we are currently in high demand, and we are pleased to see the industry finding its feet again. More and more companies are coming to us as a reputable source for important documentation in a wide variety of construction projects.”



About B+W Engineering and Design

B+W Engineering and Design specializes in hillside grading for large custom homes in Los Angeles County. B+W has worked on large multi-unit apartments, multi-unit condos, mixed-use, and commercial buildings for a variety of developers, property owners, real estate companies, and chain stores. For more information, please visit: http://bwengr.com/