By the Piece by Dames & Divas - Recycling Resin, Piece by Piece

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- After the sellout success of its first recycled resin collection: by the piece, Dames & Divas has launched its latest range of colourful jewellery handcrafted from recycled resin.



Creative Director, Amanda Fox developed the range after exploring different techniques to transform unwanted resin into upcycled pieces of wearable art.



Featuring a bangle, bracelet, ring and necklace every piece is unique and available in four mesmerizing shades.



Marking its fourth birthday, Dames & Divas was launched in April 2009 as a unique Australian shoe and accessory label with a conscience.



Retailing from $19.95 by the piece by Dames & Divas can be purchased online at www.damesanddivas.com.au or from selected stockists nationally.



For Further information



Amanda Fox, Creative Director, Dames & Divas

Mobile 0416758653 email Amanda@damesanddivas.com.au



About Dames & Divas

Dames & Divas is an Australian fashion accessory label designing upcycled shoes & accessories that are beautiful, colourful & one of a kind.



Founded in 2009, we specialise in creating unique, limited edition designer accessories with a social & environmental conscience. Dames & Divas says ‘no’ to mass produced items, instead working with clients to create custom pieces & creating small limited edition collections.