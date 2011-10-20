By Word of Mouth Speech Therapy Clinic Opens for Business

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2011 -- According to statistics, about 20 percent of children have a speech or language disorder. Most experts agree that children with a speech or language difficulty should be assessed by a speech therapist, so that the problem can be resolved as quickly as possible.



While some schools offer speech therapy for their students, many parents want their child to get more frequent speech therapy help than many schools are able to offer. While a student may work with a school-based speech therapist maybe once or twice a week for a short time, working directly with a private speech therapist may help the child’s speech and language improve even quicker.



For parents who are looking for help for their children in regards to speech therapy, Atlanta based By Word of Mouth is here to help. The speech therapy service recently opened for business and is serving families in need of speech therapy from the greater metro Atlanta area.



The speech pathology company offers comprehensive and individualized Speech-Language Therapy to families and children within their natural environments, including right in the comfort of their own home, daycare, and schools.



“At By Word of Mouth, we believe in a team-based approach by incorporating parents, occupational and physical therapists, teachers, pediatricians, psychologists and other professionals into your child’s therapy to ensure comprehensive and effective services,” it explained on the website.



“We work closely with a number of pediatricians in the Atlanta area to assist in serving the needs of children and their families as effectively as possible.”



Services offered at By Word of Mouth include Speech and Language screenings, Speech and Language Therapy, Oral-motor and Feeding therapy, Classroom and Family consultations, Social Skills or Sibling Group Therapy.



The clinic is staffed by a nationally certified Speech-Language Pathologist who has worked in a wide variety of pediatric settings. The therapist has both diagnostic and therapeutic experience working with children with many different types of Speech-Language challenges including cerebral palsy, oral-motor and swallowing challenges, autism spectrum disorder, language delay, speech sound disorders, and sensory processing disorders.



Families who are interested in making an appointment for their child at By Word of Mouth may visit the website for more information, and to view and print a medical release form, a fee schedule, and other needed paperwork.



About By Word of Mouth:

By Word of Mouth offers a variety of Speech-Language Therapy services, including screenings, speech and language therapy, social skills groups, and much more. The recently-opened facility serves the greater metro Atlanta area, and is staffed by a nationally certified Speech-Language Pathologist with experience in a wide variety of pediatric settings. For more information on By Word of Mouth, please visit http://www.speechtherapyatlanta.net