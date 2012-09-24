Bye Paper Time Sheet - Employee Attendance Tracking Software: EzTimeSheet Simplifies HR Jobs

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Employee time tracking can be challenging for a small company. Small business software provider, Halfpricesoft.com released the new improved ezTimeSheet employee time clock software in time. ezTimeSheet software is a smarter, easier and faster way to track employee attendance, sick time, vacation and frees up managers’ time for more important tasks.



The main updates include



- Improve graphic user interface is easy-to-use and understand.

- New data exporting feature to speed up paycheck printing

- Auto-calculate PTO, leave time, vacation time, sick time based on the accrual plan

- New setup package that is straight-forward for beginners



"We have a strong following of small business customers who love our other time-saving and money-saving software titles and requested a software solution to one of their biggest time-wasters: employee time tracking," said Dr. Ge, founder of Louisville, Ky.-based Halfpricesoft.com. “ezTimeSheet was developed to meet that need. Customers now spend a fraction of the time they used to on time-tracking tasks."



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezTimeSheet employee attendance and time tracking software was designed specifically for small business owners, non-profits and HR department managers. It is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need.



New user can download and try ezTimeSheet free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp with no cost and no obligation. ezTimeSheet attendance tracker has an amazing array of features that make time-tracking and payroll tasks simple and easy, including:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database

- Free updates



Priced from just $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay offer), ezTimesheet attendance tracking software is affordable for any size business. ezTimesheet program works on Windows 98/NT/Me/2003/XP/Vista/7, 32-bit/64-bit system or MAC machine installed with Virtual Machine or Parallels.



“In tough economic times, how to increase business productivity is critical for any company, “said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezTimeSheet software can help business owners spend less time tracking employee attendance and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



To start a free test drive of ezTimeSheet software, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezTimeSheet Attendance Tracking Software

ezTimeSheet is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use software for small businesses. EzTimeSheet is the hassle free employee time and attendance tracking software for small businesses that was designed with simplicity in mind.