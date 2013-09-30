Bypassing Banks: Patriot Advance Plan Helps Businesses with Bad Credit Get Loans

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Things are decidedly looking up for small US businesses seeking loans, particularly for those ones saddled with less than stellar business credit ratings, as Patriot Advance, a leading merchant cash advance provider, is even offering a sub-500 credit score program geared towards guiding deserving businesses towards capital that's been denied to them by traditional lenders.



Jerry Lowe, managing partner of the New York City based financial consulting services firm Patriot Advance, confirmed that his company is helping established businesses saddled with poor credit secure funding. He added, "Time and time again we observe that sub-par credit scores are not necessarily indicative of sub-par businesses. Fast cash infusions can help guide a business over rough patches or expand their scope of operations - but without this lifeline options are often severely limited."



Borrowing money often turns the simple proposition of a small business into a complicated matter, especially when it comes to bad credit business loans. Yet these alternative loans often prove to be a very easy process for businesses. Typically getting approval for funding starts with the submission of corporate names and contacts, a business description, a brief history, and the average monthly sales. This is enough to get the conversation going; the sooner a financial services firm like Patriot Advance can verify the accuracy of a loan applicant's info, the sooner a loan can be arranged and delivered.



Delivery can be as fast as three days; meanwhile traditional loans may take three months while becoming a burdensome commitment of time and paperwork. Small businesses have precious few man-hours to devote to such matters.



As small businesses continue to struggle with low approval rates through applications with conventional lenders alternative financial service firms, like Patriot Advance, are picking up the slack and improving both the quality and variety of options available to applicants. This is a big win for the small business community.



Some of the common alternative lending services found at Patriot Advance include:



- Bad Credit Small Business Loan

- Medical Business Loans

- Retail Business Loans

- Restaurant Loans

- Business Working Capital

- Merchant Loans

- Unsecured Business Loans

- Merchant Cash Advances

- Small Business Loans



About PatriotAdvance.com

Dedicated to providing merchants with financial services essential to business development, New York City-based Patriot Advance was founded by four partners with the belief that a strong relationship is based on honest communication and respect. Patriot Advance helps clients grow bottom lines by delivering a wide variety of alternative loans and merchant solutions.