Bytelan Enterprise Is Now Offering New SMS Mobile Marketing Services

The management of Bytelan Enterprise, a reliable company that offers Search Engine Optimization services, recently announced that the company added the SMS mobile marketing as its new service with an aim to help the companies and businesses in attracting the attention of the mobile phone users who could become the new clients for Bytelan Enterprise's customers.



The said SEO company is catering the local clients who are from the Monreal, Quebec and in other area inside the Canada where the demand for the services they offer exists. Bytelan Enterprise understands the needs of the local companies and businesses particularly in their goals for their own benefit.



The new service of the said company will be offered along with their latest and advanced SMS mobile promotion platform. They will also use QR codes, keywords that are intended for short codes, text to win, mobile coupons and mobile-friendly websites. Aside from SMS mobile promotion, Bytelan Enterprise is also specialized in mobile and desktop web design. The main goal of the said company is to assist the local companies and businesses in using the web in their attempt to reach the top page of Google. The company understands the reason why their clients are aiming for it and that is due to the strict condition of the competition within the business industry.



It is expected that the local companies and businesses will be aware about the new service offered by Bytelan Enterprise and that they will be encouraged to try the service. Bytelan Enterprise also wants to inform their clients that their new service will be offered at a cheaper cost.



About Bytelan Enterprise

Bytelan Enterprise is a Montreal local Search Engine Optimization and SMS mobile promotion firm that aids companies to grow and become more profitable by using the internet & SMS mobile promotion. They offer web design for regular and mobile-friendly websites. Their SEO department helps their clients to get into the top list of Google. The company is focused to offer its services to all businesses and companies located in Montreal and in any other areas of Canada.



To get more information about Bytelan Enterprise, please feel free to visit them at http://googletop10.net/. For inquiries, please contact them through this telephone number: (514) 726-6799. Interested business and company owners may also send emails to them at seo@googletop10.net. The new service offered by this company will give a better chance for their clients to succeed.