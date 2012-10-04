ByteSnap.co.uk Gains Plaudits for Their Software Development

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- The mobile applications industry has risen dramatically over the past few years. Today, more people access the internet from mobile devices than from desktop computers. With smartphones and tablets becoming more and more popular, companies have realized that there is a huge market for mobile apps.



ByteSnap.co.uk an award winning embedded systems software development and electronics design consultancy have been getting a lot of attention lately for their software design work including app development.



ByteSnap.co.uk has created a range of electronic devices and software programs over the years. The team has experience with embedded systems in Linux, Windows, and other platforms. ByteSnap Design is also experienced with ZigBee wireless technology and offers ZigBee consulting services.



But today, one of the most popular services offered by ByteSnap.co.uk is mobile app development. A spokesperson for the company explained how it designs mobile applications:



“Our mobile app development team specializes in iPhone, Android, and Bada development projects. We can help companies optimize their mobile presence by creating a highly usable app for their customers. We’re extraordinarily proud of the apps we create, and our programmers work hard to ensure that the needs of every client have been thoroughly met.”



ByteSnap.co.uk has in-depth experience in taking apps from the drawing board to the Apple Store. The company claims that its mixture of experience in hardware design and software applications creates an ideal foundation on which to build mobile apps.



Along with offering mobile app development for iPhone and the iOS operating system, ByteSnap’s team of programmers can also create mobile apps for Windows, Bada (Samsung), and Android operating systems. Due to the experience, skill, and diversity of the team at ByteSnap.co.uk, no app project is too difficult for the company.



