C-Arms Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR 9.80% During the Forecast Period (2022-2029)

C-Arms Market size was valued at USD 3,054.70 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.80% over the forecast period 2022 to 2029. C-arm is a medical imaging device that is based on X-ray technology and can be used in several diagnostic and interventional procedures. The name simply comes from the C-shaped arm used to connect the x-ray source (the x-ray tube) and x-ray detector (the image intensifier) to one another.



As per DataM Intelligence, C-Arms Market study analysis offers an in-depth outlook on the market containing quantitative and qualitative data. It gives an outlook and forecast of the global market based on market segmentation. It also provides global C-Arms Market size, and growth, along with the latest trends, opportunities, and forecast till 2029 for the global market with esteem to major countries such as the United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Russia, European countries, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of the countries over the globe.



Market Dynamics:



The c-arms market growth is driven by several factors such as the rising incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in imaging devices, the growing geriatric population, and increasing demand for imaging in emerging economies.



Technological advancement in mobile C-arms is expected to drive market growth.



The combination of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technology and 3-D mapping capabilities in a C-arm system helps to improve process planning, increase real-time intraoperative guiding, and reduce surgical operation durations. Philips announced in January 2022 the incorporation of cloud-based AI and 3-D mapping into its mobile C-arm System Series Zenition to increase workflow productivity and endovascular treatment outcomes. Philips indicated in the Grand View Research report that combining these technologies would result in a 50% reduction in radiation exposure and a more than 20% reduction in process times. Moreover, companies are constantly indulging in expanding and introducing new products in these emerging countries. For instance, In June 2021, Siemens Healthineers introduced a new and updated version of its Cios Select mobile surgical C-arm. Thus, from the above statements, the market is expected to drive in the forecast period.



The growing use of refurbished devices is expected to hamper market growth.



Less developed markets in the Asia Pacific and South America still largely depend on various traditional stationary systems and refurbished C-arms due to the high cost of newer C-arms. Hospitals can save money on new C-Arms by purchasing old and reconditioned ones. They can also examine how a specific model operates in its context. For instance, Summus Medical Solutions has been helping medical institutions save thousands of dollars on used and reconditioned C-Arms for over a decade. Its customers include hospitals, veterinary clinics, and other businesses in Utah and around the United States. Summus Medical Solutions announced that it would acquire and sell used and refurbished C-Arms. It has been in operation for more than ten years and has assisted hospitals and clinics in saving money. Summus Medical Solutions specializes in Siemens and Philips C-Arms. The BV Pulsera, BV Endura, and Arcadis Varic are among the most popular models in its portfolio. Each product comes with a comprehensive warranty. Thus, from the above statements, the market is expected to get hampered in the forecast period.



Industry Analysis



The c-arms market provides in-depth analysis of the market based on various industry factors such as porter five forces, supply chain, pricing analysis, regulatory approvals etc.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an impact on the C-arms market. C-arms are used in image-guided procedures that are mostly elective, which were postponed due to COVID-19. This may have also resulted in hospitals deterring the investments in high-cost capital equipment during the current pandemic, as they focus more on ventilators or other COVID-19 treatment supporting equipment. According to the study published in the British Journal of Surgery in May 2020, based on 12 weeks of peak disruption to hospital services due to COVID-19, around 28.4 million elective surgeries worldwide were expected to be canceled or postponed in 2020. More than 580,000 planned surgeries in India have been canceled or delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to the European Association of Urology guidelines, while handling COVID-19-positive patients needing surgery, a specially equipped operating room needs to be designed, where a mobile C-arm fluoroscopic X-ray system for radiology and healthcare professionals will be needed for operating. Hence, considering the rising cases of COVID-19 and its significant effect on healthcare systems across the region, it is estimated that the market will continue the steady growth rate trajectory during the forecast period. As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on global healthcare, pharmaceutical companies are well positioned to support radiologists and patients proactively. Twelve-month revenue from General Electric's annual revenue for 2020 was $79.619B, a 16.38% decline from 2019. In R&D, the rapid implementation of multiple digital technologies has led to real-time monitoring of trials around the world, where recruitment or machine supply might be impacted, and permitting proactive countermeasures to ensure continuity quickly. Therefore, the market got affected moderately. However, the situation is expected to improve steadily over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis:



Mobile C-Arms segment is expected to hold the largest market share in c-arms market.



The mobile c-arms accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Owing to the rising number of interventional procedures, the flexibility of mobile C-arms and cost-effectiveness for image guidance during procedures across the hospital. Mobile C-arm is a medical imaging device based on X-ray technology and can be used flexibly in various ORs within a clinic. Specialists in surgery, orthopedics, traumatology, vascular surgery, and cardiology use C-arms for intraoperative imaging. The devices provide high-resolution X-ray images in real-time, which helps physicians to monitor progress at any point during the operation and immediately make necessary corrections.



Moreover, the mobile C-arm comprises a generator (X-ray source) and an image intensifier or flat-panel detector. The C-shaped connecting element allows movement horizontally, vertically and around the swivel axes so that X-ray images of the patient can be produced from almost any angle. The generator emits X-rays that penetrate the patient's body. The image intensifier or detector converts the X-rays into a visible image displayed on the C-arm monitor. The doctor can identify and check anatomical details on the image, such as blood vessels, bones, kidney stones and the position of implants and instruments at any time. The mobile C-arms offer greater interdepartmental flexibility for interventional procedures; thus, most hospitals employ mobile systems. The mobile C-arms are often found in surgical suites, while fixed systems live in the radiology department or the cardiac catheterization lab. Mobile C-arms are further classified as full-Size C-Arms and mini C-Arms. In addition, mobile C-arms offer optimum angles for high-quality images and allow easy movement & positioning (motorized axes) while keeping the patient comfortable. For instance, Ziehm Vision RFD Hybrid and RFD 3D are the first mobile C-arms that offer four motorized axes, helping healthcare experts gain total control through a dual-joystick system. The full-size C-arms segment of mobile C-arms currently dominates the global market due to their smaller size, lighter weight, and easy maneuverability compared to mini C-arm devices. Thus, from the above statements, the market segment accounted for the largest market share in the forecast period.



Geographical Analysis:



North America region holds the largest market share in the global c-arms market



Owing to the high standards of healthcare infrastructure in the United States, the high-frequency diagnostic examination, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the United States are the factors to drive the market in the forecast period. For instance, according to the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics, chronic diseases affect approx. One hundred thirty-three million Americans represent more than 40% of the country's population. By 2020, it is projected to grow to an estimated 157 million, with 81 million having multiple conditions. Hence, the demand for imaging devices such as C-arms is increasing with rising cases of chronic diseases. Moreover, the U.S. has the highest installed base of C-arms worldwide due to the rising standards of healthcare infrastructure in the United States. In addition, due to the stringent regulations in the United States, according to the healthcare regulatory authorities, all the C-arms are replaced as per the replacement schedule, which ensures that the new sales of C-Arms in the United States are consistent.



In addition, as the Census Bureau estimates, the geriatric population (65 years or older) in the United States is expected to rise from around 56 million in 2020 to 94 million by 2060. The increasing geriatric population is thus expected to increase the number of surgeries that help in increasing the overall market demand. The advanced healthcare infrastructure coupled with rapid technological advancements is expected to play an imperative role in boosting the growth of these regions' c-arms market. Moreover, the approval rate of c-arms across Europe and North America is comparatively higher than that across Asia. The high response rate of c-arms for biomedical applications made them an increasingly-used imaging procedure in oncology and various fields.



Furthermore, major key players in this region include AADCO Medical, ECOTRON LLC, Hologic Inc, OrthoScan Inc, and FUJIFILM Medical Systems. For instance, In May 2021, Turner Imaging Systems announced that it had received a CE Mark for its Smart-C Mini C-Arm portable fluoroscopy x-ray imaging device. On January 13, 2021, FDA cleared Siemens Cios Flow mobile C-arm in the United States. It is developed for use in orthopedics, vascular surgery, trauma, spinal surgery, and other fields, and it's intended to be a general-purpose C-arm that can be easily used in various cases. Thus, North American c-arms accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:



Major key players in the c-arms market are Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hologic Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, OrthoScan Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Nanjing Perlove Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Genoray.



