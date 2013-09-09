C-Entertainment Set to Release Exciting New Zombie-Themed Game Set in the Dark Future of 2049

Ha Noi, Viet Nam -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- The year 2049 is dark and filled with flesh eating zombies. At least that’s the premise of an exciting new game from C-Entertainment set to be released in the near future. Dark Future 2049 rides the zombie craze and gives players a thrilling journey through this dark future as they follow the games protagonist as he attempts to survive the night. The game developers set out to create an exciting and entertaining adventure and according to early reviews they have succeeded.



The game is set in the year 2049 where Zombies have overrun the world. Each night, the zombies attack and only the strongest survive. The main character is an old man who struggles to survive and find other survivors of the zombie apocalypse. This character guides players through the levels of the game and he is instrumental in helping them navigate this dangerous world. After each zombie attack he repairs barricades, searches for weapons seeks out survivors and, of course fights for his life each night against the zombie attacks.



The game graphics are dark and sinister and set the tone for the world of 2049 as it exists in the minds of the game developers. Players navigate through various pages where they can purchase weapons, make repairs and join other survivors. The developers have made sure to add a wide variety of weapons choices and obstacles to make the game as fun as possible. The weapons range from guns to grenades and they can be used on any one of seven zombie types that populate the dark world of 2049. Players can choose between a male or a female character to fight alongside the main character.



The game is currently in the final stages of testing and will soon be available on an iOS platform. To learn more about Dark Future 2049, visit the game’s website at http://c-entertainment.com/category/dark-future-2049/ or contact the company using the form on the site’s “Contact Us” page.