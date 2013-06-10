"C. R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" Published

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- C. R. Bard, Inc. (Bard) is a multinational medical device company. It carries out the design, manufacture, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. It offers life-enhancing medical technologies in the areas of Vascular, Urology, Oncology and Surgical Specialty products. The company offers its wide range of products to hospitals, individual health care professionals, extended care facilities, and alternate site facilities. The company conducts its operations across Americas, Europe, Asia pacific, the Middle East and Africa. It has international manufacturing facilities in Puerto Rico, Germany, France, Belgium, Mexico and Malaysia. Bard is headquartered in New Jersey, the US.
The company seeks to build its position in the marketplace through internal development, partnerships, strategic alliances and acquisition of complementary businesses, technologies and products. As part of its strategy, Bard recently acquired Lutonix, Inc., Medivance, Inc., and ClearStream Technologies Group plc.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the C. R. Bard, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
