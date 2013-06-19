C. R. Thompson Has Just Announced New Reasons to Consider Summer Roof Inspections

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- The summer of 2013 officially kicks off on June 21st. The later summer months, July and August, typically are accompanied by extreme heat. Violent thunderstorms are also frequent during the latter part of summer. Late spring and early summer can be an ideal time for property owners to conduct thorough inspections of a roof. The warm temperatures and relatively low amount of rainfall in the early summer provides an optimal environment for roof inspection.



Many property owners fear water damage as one of the greatest potential threats to their roof. Although water damage is a serious threat to a home or building, many times a compromise occurs prior to water penetrating the roof. Powerful ultraviolet rays, especially during summer months, can lead to significant wear and tear on a roof. Asphalt and tar shingles, particularly older shingles, are very susceptible to damage from overexposure to ultraviolet rays.



Thankfully, C.R. Thompson is able to thoroughly inspect roofing systems all year round. The early summer is a great time for property owners to have C.R. Thompson, a Philly roofing company, come out and inspect the current condition of a roof. Not only are weather conditions ideal for roof inspection, but many roofs will lose shingles during the winter and it is important to make repairs as soon as possible. A few loose shingles can be a quick and cheap repair. That being said, a missing shingle can lead to major problems if left unattended. Depending on the age and condition of the roof, C.R. Thompson will be able to give a free estimate for the best course of action. Customers may even be able to benefit from improved roofing technology and save upwards of 15% on their energy bill. C.R. Thompson is always more than happy to discuss all roofing upgrade and repair options



About C.R. Thompson

C.R. Thompson is honored to be a preferred roofing company in Philly and Bucks County. They are dedicated to providing full service roofing needs and guarantee that every project is up to the homeowner’s satisfaction. For those who are unfamiliar with roofing materials can be rest assured that the C.R. Thompson roofing professionals will recommend the most appropriate roofing material for one’s home. They strive to go above and beyond any other roofing services, allowing homeowners to trust them with their roofing requirements.



For more information log on to http://www.crthompsonroofing.com