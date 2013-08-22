C. R. Thompson Now Inspecting Roofs Before the 2013 Fall Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The summer of 2013 is quickly coming to an end. The official first day of the autumn season starts on September 22nd. Although the fall is a beautiful time of year, with vibrant colors and warm décor, that beauty comes with an expense. Leaves changing colors can be a wonderful site to view, however, those leaves will soon be falling onto roofs and gutters throughout the country. Most reputable roofing companies will suggest that home and business owners have their roofs inspected twice per year. In certain areas, a more frequent inspection may be ideal. That being said, C.R. Thompson likes to inspect their customers roofs once in the early fall and again in the latter half of spring.



C.R. Thompson has a long standing reputation as one of the most reliable roofing companies in Bucks County. Over the years, C.R. Thompson has learned many things and they strive to share as much helpful information with their customers as possible. There are a few things that all property owners should do before the fall. Overgrown landscape is one of the most common culprits for roofing problems. Especially when the fall season arrives, overgrown trees can lead to excessive amounts of debris piling up in gutters and on roofs. Trimming branches and tress will help prevent unnecessary damage to a roof.



Thoroughly cleaning gutters before and during the fall season is also extremely important. During a roof inspection, C.R Thompson will also check to ensure that all gutters are properly secured. As an experienced Philly roofing company, C.R. Thompson can evaluate every roof and make suggestions for repairs prior to the fall. Depending on the roofing material, the professionals at C.R. Thompson are trained to look for particular warning signs. Regardless of the season, C.R. Thompson is always available for their customers.



About C.R. Thompson

C.R. Thompson is honored to be a preferred roofing company in Philly and Bucks County. They are dedicated to providing full service roofing needs and guarantee that every project is up to the homeowner’s satisfaction. For those who are unfamiliar with roofing materials can be rest assured that the C.R. Thompson roofing professionals will recommend the most appropriate roofing material for one’s home. They strive to go above and beyond any other roofing services, allowing homeowners to trust them with their roofing requirements.



For more information log on to http://www.crthompsonroofing.com.