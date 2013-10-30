C. R. Thompson Now Offering Emergency Roof Repairs in Bucks County This Fall

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- As the temperature starts to drop and the winds pick up, many homeowners will start to see damaged shingles or tiles on their roofs. To help their clients maintain a safe roof and patch up the damages, C.R. Thompson, a prominent roofing service in the Philadelphia area, is pleased to announce they will now be offering emergency roof repairs in Bucks County this fall 2013 season.



The roof is a very important part to the home and any damage could cause leaks and mold buildup due to the moisture seeping through the cracks. When a homeowner walks into their house after a rainstorm and find themselves standing in a puddle of rainwater, the specialists for roofing in Bucks County will help solve the problem and repair the roof in a timely manner. Roof leaks can disrupt the air quality of the home and harm the health of those living there.



It can be stressful and disheartening to walk into a home with a roof leak, especially at odd hours of the day. For complete customer satisfaction, all roofing repairs and recoating will be performed by an experienced professional to deliver the results the clients need and have them living in a safe and secure house once again.



In addition to their repair services, when homeowners are looking for roofing in Bucks County, C.R. Thompson will install brand new roofs—asphalt, slate, tile, flat, or copper—promptly and accurately, utilizing highly efficient tools to ensure the roof will offer protection to the home during the most serious of storms. Offering free estimates to provide their clients with accurate pricing for the repairs and installations, C.R. Thompson provides exceptional customer service so their clients know exactly what needs to be done and how lengthy a process it may be.



For more information on roofing repairs or to schedule an appointment with C.R. Thompson, please call 215-676-7771 or visit their website today.



About C.R. Thompson

C.R. Thompson is honored to be a preferred roofing company in Philly and Bucks County. They are dedicated to providing full service roofing needs and guarantee that every project is up to the homeowner’s satisfaction. For those who are unfamiliar with roofing materials can be rest assured that the C.R. Thompson roofing professionals will recommend the most appropriate roofing material for one’s home. They strive to go above and beyond any other roofing services, allowing homeowners to trust them with their roofing requirements.



For more information log on to http://www.crthompsonroofing.com.