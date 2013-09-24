C. R. Thompson Now Offering to Install Skylights

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Residential homes may need additional natural light in order to provide a more comfortable living environment. Single story homes can add skylights to the living area or those homes with a sunroom can choose for an additional, more natural light source. C.R. Thompson is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services to install skylights into residential homes. With skylights, there’s no need to add light bulbs and increase the electricity bill; simply allow the home to be illuminated by the sun light.



C.R. Thompson is one of the premier Philly roofing companies and provides their clients with strong skylights that will mold into any style roof—from sloped roofs to flat roofs—completely assuring to block the necessary amount of ultraviolet light so as not to cause harm or sun burns to the members of the household. No matter the area of the home, C.R. Thompson can install skylights safely and securely over any room the client desires.



Having skylights properly installed will ensure there are no leaks into the home environment during rain showers or snow storms. The experts at C.R. Thompson know what it takes to provide their customers with ideal roofing in Bucks County, PA that will make the home more attractive. Customers can elect to have blinds or shades for their skylights so that hot summer sun doesn’t leave them with a terrible glare or overheated area.



Installing skylights can have a drastic change on the overall look of the home, saving customers money and adding value to the cost of the home. As the fall season approaches, C.R. Thompson roofers will also make sure the gutters are cleaned from leaves and make sure they are draining properly in preparation for hurricane season.



For more information on the services offered by C.R. Thompson or to inquire about receiving skylight installations, please call 215-676-7771 or visit the website today.



About C.R. Thompson

C.R. Thompson is honored to be a preferred roofing company in Philly and Bucks County. They are dedicated to providing full service roofing needs and guarantee that every project is up to the homeowner’s satisfaction. For those who are unfamiliar with roofing materials can be rest assured that the C.R. Thompson roofing professionals will recommend the most appropriate roofing material for one’s home. They strive to go above and beyond any other roofing services, allowing homeowners to trust them with their roofing requirements.



For more information log on to http://www.crthompsonroofing.com.