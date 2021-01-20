New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Reports and Data's latest report, titled 'Global C10 Alcohol Market,' presents an all-encompassing study of the C10 Alcohol market. The study assesses the estimated market size, value, and share over the projected years (2021-2028). The report includes expert opinions on the current state of the market, alongside analyzing the latest market trends and developments. A broad segmentation of the C10 Alcohol market comprises the diverse product types and their application areas. Through the latest study, the authors have determined the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and the forecast market share of each market segment. The vital market statistics have been presented in a tabular format to help readers comprehend the key market dynamics. Additionally, the authors have delivered a detailed study of this wide-ranging industry, highlighting the key industrial aspects, such as import-export dynamics, production & consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading geographies.



The latest report is one of the most sought-after market research documents covering the grave impact of the COVID-19 outbreak current situation on the C10 Alcohol market. The market intelligence report closely investigates the severe disruptions to this business sphere brought about by the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly affected the C10 Alcohol business landscape, posing threats to the developmental scope of the key manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further provides expert speculations about the post-COVID-19 scenario of the market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global C10 alcohol Market on the basis of the type of alcohol, sales channel, sources, end-use verticals and region:



Type of Alcohol Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2021-2028)

Industrial Grade

Consumer Product Grade

Food Grade

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2021-2028)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Sources Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2021-2028)

Natural

Synthetic



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2021-2028)

Chemical Processing Industries

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial Manufacturing

Foods & Beverages

Others



Geographical Segmentation:

The report is a prototype of the C10 Alcohol market and focuses on the market's major regional segments. The market has been categorized into several key geographical segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the anticipated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each region have been evaluated.



Competitive Terrain:

The global C10 Alcohol market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global C10 Alcohol market are listed below:

BASF SE, Emery Oleochemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Nanjing Kaimubo Pharmatech Company, Godrej Industries Ltd., and LGC Limited, among others.



Key Points of the Report:

Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global C10 Alcohol market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary:In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the C10 Alcohol industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the C10 Alcohol industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. C10 Alcohol Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. C10 Alcohol Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Substantial growth in the cosmetics & personal care applications

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for the surfactant & solvents

4.2.2.3. High demand for C10 alcohol in industrial chemical processing

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Toxicity of the chemical compound

4.2.3.2. Scarcity in the natural sources of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. C10 Alcohol Market By Grade Insights & Trends



Continued….



