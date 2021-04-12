C10 Alcohol Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Analysis by Scale, Type, Application, and Regional Forecast to 2028 : BASF SE, Emery Oleochemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The Global C10 Alcohol Market is forecast to reach USD 482.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. C10 Alcohol or commercially known as 1-Decanol or Decyl alcohol is the straight-chain, high-molecular-weight fatty alcohol containing a ten carbon atom with a colorless or a slight pale yellow shade, oily, viscous, liquid formation and waxy, floral distinctive odor. These fatty alcohols are typically derived from natural fats such as animal fats and vegetable oils such as palm kernel oil or coconut oil and characterizes insolubility in water. Global C10 alcohol market is projected to drive significantly as the demand for the C10 alcohol in various industrial & commercial applications is being propelled substantially. The continuous expansion of the surfactants, solvents, plasticizers, petroleum additives, synthetic lubricants, herbicides, and detergent or anti-foaming agents are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of C10 alcohol in various industrial sectors. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In context to sources segment, the synthetic sources sub-segment occupied a larger market share, which held 36.6% of the market in 2018, with a faster CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The considerable growth rate observed by the synthetic sources sub-segment is resultant of continuously elevating demand for cleaning & hygiene products like detergents in developing nations. The fact that the raw materials from these sources are readily available contributes to its occupied market share.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing distribution channel. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 26.2% by 2027.

Different initiatives taken by the market players are supporting the growth of the market. One such mentionable initiatives is expansion of the existing business portfolio. In October 2012, Emery Oleochemicals, a leading producer of natural-based chemicals & other high-performance products like fatty acids, fatty alcohols, has invested USD 50 million in Cincinnati Plant Expansion. It was scheduled to be commercialized by 2014. Such expansion by market players have a positive impact on the overall growth of the market.

Europe would hold a market share of 18.5% by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.0% in the forecast period. Netherland and France have some of the valuable players in this region.

Key participants include BASF SE, Emery Oleochemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Nanjing Kaimubo Pharmatech Company, Godrej Industries Ltd., and LGC Limited, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global C10 alcohol Market on the basis of the type of alcohol, sales channel, sources, end-use verticals and region:



Type of Alcohol Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Industrial Grade

Consumer Product Grade

Food Grade

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Sources Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Natural

Synthetic



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Chemical Processing Industries

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial Manufacturing

Foods & Beverages

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

S

Europe

K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The latest study offer qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global C10 Alcohol market based on various economic and non-economic factors.



The report accurately studies the leading regional markets and estimates their respective market revenues and growth rates over the projected period.



The report provides the reader with a lucid understanding of the C10 Alcohol market's competitive landscape, new product launches, and business expansion policies of the top companies.



Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.