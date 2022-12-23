NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global C2C E-Commerce Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The C2C E-Commerce market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), Auctions.com (United States), Alibaba (China), Craigslist, Inc. (United States), uBid.com (United States), Airbnb, Inc. (United States, eBay Inc. (United States), Taobao.com (China), OLX, Inc. (Netherlands), Quikr India Private Limited (India).



Definition: C2C E-Commerce stands consumer to consumer electronic commerce. It is the transaction through online mode between two end-users with an intention to purchase and sale of products and services. These transactions are operated through online marketplaces. C2C E-Commerce is very popular for the fashion industry among the millennial. The main benefit of C2C E-Commerce is the sellers and buyers are reachable without any effort and without taking much time. Also, it allows one customer to be a seller as well as a buyer by providing a social linking. However, the disadvantage of this is that it is not the safest place and is generally associated with fraud and deceit with always the danger of identity theft. Therefore, C2C E-Commerce is an emerging and quickly developing way of trading that simplifies the sell and buy transaction with a fact that it cannot be ignored even if it may be dangerous and create fraud.



On 25 Feb 2021. OLX Group, a leading global network of trading platforms, has acquired Obidos, an innovative real estate platform connecting housing developers and clients in Poland. The transaction will allow OLX Group to develop its real estate offering, by reaching home seekers and developers in new and even more effective ways in the primary market. For Obidos, the deal offers new development opportunities as part of a global network.



Market Opportunities:

Development of technology infrastructure in developing countries

Increase the online market in emerging countries



Market Trends:

Increase in the popularity of online business in order to save capital expenditure

The high popularity of online buying and selling among youth across the globe



Market Drivers:

The increasing popularity of online payment systems

Significant increase in the use of smartphones and internet services across the world



The Global C2C E-Commerce Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Classified (Products, Services), Auctions), Application (Clothing and Footwear, Home Decoration, Industrial and Science, Sports and Leisure, Travel and Tourism, Beauty and Personal Care, Food, Consumer Electronics)



Global C2C E-Commerce market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the C2C E-Commerce market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the C2C E-Commerce

-To showcase the development of the C2C E-Commerce market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the C2C E-Commerce market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the C2C E-Commerce

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the C2C E-Commerce market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



