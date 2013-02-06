C2N Diagnostics LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "C2N Diagnostics LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- C2N Diagnostics LLC (C2N Diagnostics) is a biotechnology company. It develops tools and assays for clinical drug development, pre-clinical drug discovery and the early detection and assessment of neurodegenerative disorders. The product portfolio of the comapny include SILK-Ab and SISAQ-Ab Assays. Theses assays utilizes stable isotope labeling and tandem mass spectrometry for the measurement of the kinetics, or in vivo metabolism, and absolute quantitation of brain derived proteins. It is also developing products to target Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and schizophrenia, among others. C2N Diagnostics is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the C2N Diagnostics LLC portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
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