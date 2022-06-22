C3.ai, Inc. (NASDAQ:AI) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2022 -- Certain directors of C3.ai, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in C3.ai, Inc. (NASDAQ: AI) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: AI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against C3.ai, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: AI stocks, concerns whether certain C3.ai, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents and that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating, that C3.ai's was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership, that C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover, that the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



