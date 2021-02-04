The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investments in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors influencing the market growth.
C4ISR- Command, Control, Communication, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance is a system or technique that gathers and circulates relevant information through agencies working on any mission. The main aim of C4ISR is to provide necessary details urgently so that the agencies have situational awareness about the region. The global C4ISR systems market is expected to grow from USD 111.73 billion to USD 161.37 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6%.
Prominent Players Profiled in the C4ISR Systems Market:
The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.
Market Drivers:
The rapid demand for C4ISR in defense and foreign intelligence agencies and an increasing number of data breaches are the significant factors influencing the growth of the C4ISR market. Some more key factors fueling the growth of the C4ISR systems market are increased use of geospatial intelligence, rising incidences of cybercrimes and threats in asymmetric welfare, and considerable investments in defense and foreign intelligence platforms.
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Command and Control
Communications
Computers
Intelligence
Surveillance
Reconnaissance
Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Land
Airborne
Naval
Joint
Space
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Products
Services
End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Army
Air force
Navy
Defense Intelligence
Commercial Services
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, mainly due to rising investments for the defense bodies in the nations like China and India. Moreover, increasing occurrences of asymmetric welfare, development in the economy, and technological industry enhancement are some factors that propel the C4ISR market expansion.
North America is predicted to grow at a substantial rate due to the large investments in defense and international intelligence bodies and advancements in information technology.
