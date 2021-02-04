Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- C5ISR-Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance plays a crucial role in managing military and defense operations by offering real-time data to the soldiers that help them to make decisions on the battlefield. C5ISR system is derived from the C4ISR market. The global C5ISR systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%, to proliferate from USD 120.61 billion in 2019 to USD 163.78 billion by 2027.



C5ISR Systems Market Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the projected period due to a significant increase in the military operating nations such as India and China. North America is predicted to grow substantially due to huge investments in the defense and development IT sector.



C5ISR Systems Market Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.



The publication also dedicates individual chapters to various segments present in the market and the related sub-segments. In this study, our analysts provide historical revenues along with the estimated revenues for all the sectors. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been inspected in this research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes an in-depth view of the volatile socio-political conditions, weather fluctuations, and annual budgets of nations to determine their effect on the global market.



C5ISR Systems Market Drivers:

The rising cases of security breaches in military and defense agencies, along with extensive growth in investments in foreign intelligence, are the factors boosting the market for C5ISR systems. The growing need for situational awareness in military operations is expected to expand the market for the C5ISR systems. These systems provide accurate, real-time data that optimizes the efficiency of the defense forces during any operation. Adopting advanced security and surveillance systems for improved defense infrastructure is also expected to increase the demand for C5ISR systems.



C5ISR Systems Market Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Command and Control

Communications

Computers

Cyber Defense

Intelligence

Surveillance

Reconnaissance



C5ISR Systems Market Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space



C5ISR Systems Market Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Services



C5ISR Systems Market End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Army

Air force

Navy

Defense Intelligence

Commercial Services



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. C5ISR Systems Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. C5ISR Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. C5ISR Systems Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. C5ISR Systems Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. C5ISR Systems Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. C5ISR Systems Market By End Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. C5ISR Systems Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…