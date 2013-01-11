C6 Intelligence Exhibits the C6 EDD/KYC/AML Product Range at the AMLP Forum 6th Annual European Financial Crime Conference

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- C6 Intelligence Information Systems (“C6 Intelligence”, “C6”) exhibited their range of C6 Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) / Know Your Customer (KYC) / Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions at the AMLP Forum’s 6th Annual European Financial Crime Conference in London in October 2012.



The Anti-Money Laundering Professionals Forum event brought together leading stakeholders to examine the latest strategies and practical measures to combat money laundering & terrorist financing.



The C6 intelligence EDD / KYC / AML product suite utilises the ‘C6 database’, a highly respected data tool used by the leading banks and regulators worldwide. C6 enables clients to take a risk-based approach to managing fraud, money laundering and staff compliance risks.



Among some of the topics discussed at the AMLP conference were:



- FATF AML-ABC agenda

- Customer due diligence and KYC - striking the right balance

- Emerging markets - AML strategy when stakes are high

- Gambling hotspot - Developing an effective risk based approach for both internet gaming and land-based casinos

- Sanctions:

--growing complexity in your global compliance programme

--Update of current sanctions regimes

--OFAC sanctions

--PEPs v economic sanctions



The C6 database contains millions of entries of global intelligence information on both individuals and companies taken directly from multiple sources, including financial, regulatory, governmental, and media.



C6 Intelligence Managing Director Richard Bensberg said, “with increased regulatory action being experienced globally, the event was well attended not only from UK Financial Institutions, but also had a large pan-European presence spanning a vast array of regulated industries”.



C6 met with representatives of companies from Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Germany, Malta, the Netherlands, Sweden, Russia and Turkey.



C6 Intelligence VP Business Development Neil Williams said “The event provided the perfect opportunity for C6 to showcase its product development with additional functionality including improved search responses, more granular web-based media searching, eAuthentication and address verification functionality among other benefits. All of this further enriches the product’s overall value to Clients and particularly for staff-screening applications.” Neil continues, “Additionally, we were really impressed by the levels of interest in our EDD reports, too. Sales of the bespoke reports have increased by over 300% in this last year and show no signs of abating any time soon. This is an endorsement that the C6 EDD solution is exactly right for today’s risk-driven market”.



About C6 Intelligence Information Systems Limited

C6 Intelligence Information Systems Limited (“C6 Intelligence”, “C6”) is a leading provider of global intelligence information on both individuals and companies through the C6 Database and bespoke research projects. C6 Intelligence provides Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks and solutions for companies worldwide, and has a presence in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.



